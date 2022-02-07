Online American Heart Association E-Learning & Skills Session

Four out of five cardiac arrests happen at home. Are you prepared with CPR if a loved one suffers a cardiac emergency? The American Heart Association is making CPR training more accessible by offering blended learning, an online training tool!

To get started, go to the website, www.elearning.heart.org and “Courses”. Click on the course your want. On the next screen, go to the audience on the left side of the screen. Click Student, next screen, purchase an online course. Once the online portion is complete, call Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Health and Wellness staff at (812) 996-2399, option 1, to schedule a skills session with an AHA Instructor and complete your certification. The skill sessions are scheduled for 60 minutes for Heartsaver® CPR with AED and Heartsaver® First Aid CPR with AED, and 2 hours for Heartcode® BLS for Health Care Providers.

The skills session portion is $30 and will be located in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

For more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness department at (812) 996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at (800) 852-7279, ext. 2399.