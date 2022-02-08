The Strangers Album Release Show March 5th at Astra Theater

Album Release Show with Special Guests Keep on Trail

The Strangers perform their self-titled debut album live in concert at the premier Astra Theatre in Jasper, Indiana on Saturday, March 5th. Hosted by Wally Opus Records, the all-ages show opens at 5:30 pm (CST)/ 6:30(EST) with music by special guests, Keep on Trail, starting at 6:30 pm (CST)/7:30 pm (EST).

Band merchandise will be for sale and concessions will be available for purchase, including adult beverages for guests 21+. The event will be filmed and recorded live for use as an official Strangers music video. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-strangers-album-release-show-w-special-guests-keep-on-trail-tickets-2 54631939987

The Strangers are a four-piece American Rock band from Santa Claus, Indiana. With influences ranging from Blues and Folk Rock of the ’60s and ’70s to Grunge from the ’90s, the band pushes out a powerful sound and an exhilarating live experience. Following the sudden, tragic loss of their original drummer, Noah Loper, The Strangers emerge with 8 songs full of roaring guitar riffs, tell-all lyrics, driving bass lines, and Noah’s pumping drum tracks. The band is now comprised of Lucas Washington on lead vocals, Rylan Cox on guitar, Kadin Rea on bass, and Teelin Atteberry on drums. Set for release on Wally Opus Records, The Stranger’s self-titled debut album goes live on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms on March 1, 2022, followed by a Spring tour around the Midwest kicking off March 5 with their album release show at the premier Astra Theatre.

Read more of the band’s story on wallyopus.com/the-strangers.

Social Media & Other Links

Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/Thestrangersmedia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.strang3rs/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075180699718

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thestrangers.band

Official: EPK

“Sweet Holly”: Spotify Pre-Save

The Strangers: Spotify Profile

Release Show – Tickets

Label/Management Contact: wesley@wallyopus.com

Label Profile: https://www.wallyopus.com/the-strangers