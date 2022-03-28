Deadline Extended for 83rd Recruit Academy Applications

Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for 83rd Recruit Academy

**Deadline Extended**

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Wednesday, March 30 , 2022 .

Effective July 1, 2022, Trooper Trainee’s salary increases to $47,000, plus approximately 200 hours of Paid Time Off and $3,800 of Paid Overtime during the academy. Upon graduation from Trooper Trainee to Probationary Trooper, salary increases to $51,000.

Probationary Troopers graduating from the 83rd Recruit Academy, who successfully complete their Field Training Officer program, receive a $5,000.00 dollar one-time cash bonus (taxable) in addition to their regular salary.

Included Benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.

Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options. Service Purchase Calculator

NEW take-home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).

Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment were issued at no cost.

3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.

40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.

Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.

Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.

Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is December 15, 2022) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com or recruiting Sergeant Kocsis directly at akocsis@isp.in.gov and any Employment Services Section team member at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.