DUBOIS COUNTY ELECTION BOARD PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

Dubois County Courthouse Clerk’s Office

1st Floor on Dubois County Courthouse

One Courthouse Square; Jasper, IN 47546

The Dubois County Election Board will convene a public meeting at 9 am on March 25, 2022, then beginning at 10 am will be the Public Test of Primary Election equipment in the Dubois County Clerk’s office, One Courthouse Square, Jasper, IN 47546 pursuant to Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-5.

For more information contact:

Amy L. Kippenbrock; phone 812-481-7035