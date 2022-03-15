DUBOIS COUNTY ELECTION BOARD PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
Dubois County Courthouse Clerk’s Office
1st Floor on Dubois County Courthouse
One Courthouse Square; Jasper, IN 47546
The Dubois County Election Board will convene a public meeting at 9 am on March 25, 2022, then beginning at 10 am will be the Public Test of Primary Election equipment in the Dubois County Clerk’s office, One Courthouse Square, Jasper, IN 47546 pursuant to Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-5.
For more information contact:
Amy L. Kippenbrock; phone 812-481-7035
Be the first to comment on "DUBOIS COUNTY ELECTION BOARD PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE"