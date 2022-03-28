IDOE Launches Data-Driven Educator Supply and Demand Marketplace

Indiana Department of Education Launches Data-Driven Educator Supply and Demand Marketplace

First Phase of Marketplace to Provide Data Supporting and Strengthening Indiana’s Educator Pipeline

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) launched the first phase of a new statewide supply and demand educator marketplace, which will provide data to schools and the state to strengthen and support Indiana’s educator pipeline. The marketplace is a key component of Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s 2022 Next Level Agenda.

With the launch of the first phase of this new platform, Indiana will gain real-time data on statewide openings in schools – including the most in-demand roles – as well as data on educators currently seeking open positions. Additionally, Indiana educators gain a one-stop-shop for finding and applying for open positions, and schools gain a user-friendly, data-driven tool for recruiting talent in the classroom and in leadership roles.

The platform replaces the outdated IDOE job board and is available to all Indiana schools at no cost. It supports one of IDOE’s top priority pillars, which is elevating and supporting Indiana educators by improving guidance, support, and accessible data for those recruiting, educating, and mentoring rising educators.

Through the supply and demand marketplace, Indiana educators can now easily view available positions statewide and search for jobs using multiple criteria, helping them more easily find positions that match their interests. With a “quick apply” feature, educators will be able to save time by applying for positions using a common application.

Indiana schools can leverage this new tool to engage with educator candidates who previously might not have had access to the posting – including diverse applicants and applicants for high-need areas like special education and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). As schools are considering applicants for both classroom and leadership positions, they will be able to access a data dashboard to support their recruitment efforts.

Indiana educators can access the demand-side of the marketplace here to create an account and view available positions. The platform will continue to be developed and improved based upon stakeholder feedback and with additional data on “supply” from teacher preparation and training programs across the state.