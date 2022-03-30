Indiana has Joined 20 States in Mask Mandate Lawsuit Against Biden Administration

Add Indiana to the list of states suing to end the mask mandate on airplanes and city buses. A-G Todd Rokita yesterday joined 20 other states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s order that will keep people masked up through April 18th. The suit says the ongoing order is an abuse of federal emergency powers. The nation’s airlines and one union representing some Southwest Airlines workers are also pushing to end the mask mandate. Neither the CDC nor the TSA is commenting on the lawsuit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



