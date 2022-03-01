Indiana State Police Accepting Applications for Museum Collections Manager

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the position of Museum Collections Manager. This position serves as a member of the Public Information Office and oversees the care and preservation of the historical collection of the Indiana State Police Museum located in Indianapolis.

Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to maintaining the long-term viability of the collection and keeping a proper inventory of all collection pieces. Oversee the production of displays and provide information on the collection pieces for display and historical purposes. Interact with the public and train other agency members on the care of the collection and provide information of historical value for program presentation. Create and present programs on the history of the Indiana State Police.

A Bachelor’s degree in Museum Studies, Public History, or relevant subject area is required. A Master’s degree is preferred. A minimum of two-and-a-half years of experience in collections care and management work is also required.

Pay starts at $37,778.00 per year but may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans, and accrued time off.

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp . Questions should be directed to Brandon P. Lowe, Personnel Officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov or (317) 232-8238