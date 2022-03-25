in.form: St. Joseph Renovation

Courtesy of St. Joesph Church

Posted By: WJTS Staff March 25, 2022

On this episode of 18 WJTS in.form: St. Joseph Renovation

Bill Potter sits down with Fr. Andrew Thomas & Alan Hoffman to talk about the progress of the St. Joseph Church renovation project.

