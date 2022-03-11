A plea deal means one of the two people involved in a shootout with deputies outside of Evansville is no longer in jail. Prosecutors dropped some of the gun and theft charges against Cade Kirk in exchange for a guilty plea. Kirk was in a car with Diana Ellmers when she started shooting at a Vanderburgh County deputy back in 2020. The deputy wasn’t hurt. Ellmers is serving 26 years in prison for attempted murder. Kirk was released with time served.
Be the first to comment on "Plea Deal Reached Stemming From Attempted Murder Case"