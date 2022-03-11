Plea Deal Reached Stemming From Attempted Murder Case

A plea deal means one of the two people involved in a shootout with deputies outside of Evansville is no longer in jail. Prosecutors dropped some of the gun and theft charges against Cade Kirk in exchange for a guilty plea. Kirk was in a car with Diana Ellmers when she started shooting at a Vanderburgh County deputy back in 2020. The deputy wasn’t hurt. Ellmers is serving 26 years in prison for attempted murder. Kirk was released with time served.

