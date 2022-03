St Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg will be hosting a LENTEN Dinner Friday, March 25th from 5-7 pm EST it will be a Dine-In or Carry Out dinner. all Proceeds supports the YOUTH of St Mary’s. on the menu this week is

$8.00 -Tomato Basil, Vegetable or Cream of Broccoli Soup, Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast Dessert & Drink

kids 10 & under are $5.00

they will also be doing the Stations of the Cross at 6:30 pm.