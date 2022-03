The choices to fly out of Evansville continue to shrink. Delta last week said it is pausing its flights from Evansville to Detroit. The announcement comes one day after American paused its flights from Evansville to Chicago. Airport managers didn’t have a specific reason for Delta’s latest move. Delta will continue its flights to Atlanta from Evansville, and American will continue its flights to Dallas.

