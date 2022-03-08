The Memorial Hospital Foundation is Offering over $70,000 in Medical Scholarships

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering over $70,000 in medical scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education. A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15, 2022. For additional scholarship information, or to apply visit www.mhhcc.org/giving and click on “Scholarship Opportunities.”

For more information regarding these scholarship opportunities, please contact Deidra Church: dchurch@mhhcc.org or call 812-996-8426