Women Empowering Women announces meeting schedule for 2022

The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), is pleased to announce its meeting schedule and topics for 2022 and invite women to join or renew their membership for the year. The organization’s mission is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County.

Membership includes access to meetings in which attendees learn about topics relevant to women in business and support local non-profits. Membership forms can be requested via email or downloaded from the WEW Facebook page. Return registration and dues payable to Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Women Empowering Women, PO Box 307, Jasper Indiana 47547. The cost to join is $45 at the time of interest. The dues are non-refundable and not prorated.

All quarterly meetings will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B with doors opening at 11:30 am EST, with the meeting following from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Reservations are required the Friday before the meeting by calling or emailing the Jasper Chamber. The fee for meetings will be $10, payable at the door, and include lunch.

Meetings will be held on the following dates, with the following topics:

Wednesday, May 11—Values

Wednesday, August 31—What are you known FOR? & What do you want to be known FOR?

Wednesday, November 30—Your Life Story and How You Can Write It

In addition, four non-profits will receive donations from WEW throughout the year. Those organizations are Crisis Connection, Backpack Buddies, Special Olympics, and Dubois County Humane Society.

For answers to questions or to receive more information about Women Empowering Women, please contact Nancy Eckerle with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org.