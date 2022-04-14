A pre-construction meeting regarding the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project was held on Tuesday, April 12th with representatives of Ragle Construction, REA, VS Engineering, Dubois County, and City of Jasper. Here is a summary of the discussion:

A contract and notice to proceed will be issued soon.

Construction to begin before Memorial Day, depending on weather, materials, and paperwork completed.

A site supervisor is being selected.

Water line project will be installed first with completion in 3-4 weeks.

Contractor will work by quadrant starting with the northeast quadrant (City Hall) and include construction of the new ADA accessible ramp to the Courthouse.

Accessibility to the Square and all building entrances will be maintained.

Completion of two quadrants (NE & NW) is expected before Thanksgiving.

No construction after Thanksgiving through the first part of 2023.

Meetings with contractor representatives will be held bi-weekly once construction begins.

Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) maps, parking maps, and schedule details will be provided on the City of Jasper’s website, JasperIndiana.gov, as soon as they are available.

For specific construction questions, please contact the City Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.