Friday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m at Dubois Branch Library Native American Plant Presentation

On Friday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. Dani Tippmann will present a talk on “Native American Plant Traditions – Plants for Food, Medicine & Technology” at the Dubois Branch Library in the Community Room.

Dani Tippmann is a Myaamia Native American, descended from Takumwah, and Chief Richardville and is a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Her knowledge of plants has been collected over the years from tribal members and elders, including her mother, aunts, and elder tradition bearers.

Dani, is currently employed at the Whitley County Historical Museum as the Director. She has been involved in the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma with projects such as the annual Eewaansapita Experience in language, planting a traditional foods garden, and a traditional foods cookbook. Dani is a Charter Member of the First Families of Whitley County. She resides in Arcola, IN with her husband of 43 years, Robert Tippmann.

During the presentation: “Native American Plant Traditions – Plants for Food, Medicine & Technology”, Dani will talk about Miami Native American plants usage. She considers herself a conduit for the knowledge she has been given to future generations. She will talk about how indigenous plants are and were used for food, medicine, and technology, by using traditional stories and hands-on materials.

Admission is free and there is no need to preregister. Call the library for further information at 812-678-2548. Dubois Branch Library is located at 5506 E Main Street, Dubois, IN.