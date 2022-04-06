Hampton Inn Jasper has been recognized with a Conrad Achievement Award.

The award is presented to the top 1% of hotels in the entire brand based on total quality score rankings. These rankings are based upon overall service, problem resolution, making guests feel welcome, cleanliness of the room, and overall quality assurance scores. The Hampton Inn Jasper was named the number 2 highest-ranking Hampton by Hilton out of the 1,319 ranked within the brand, and was also ranked number 4 out of the 2,305 total ranked Hampton by Hilton and Hampton Inn &

Suites properties.