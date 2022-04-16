Indiana’s March 2022 Employment Report

Indiana’s Employment Report

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% in March from 2.3% in February, marking the sixth consecutive month the unemployment rate has been below 3%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). The national unemployment rate, by comparison, decreased to 3.6% in March from 3.8% in February.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose from 62.1% in February to 62.4% in March, matching the national rate (also 62.4%). Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,332,239—an increase of 16,304 from the previous month.

“The latest employment data continues to show a positive trend with Indiana’s labor force,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We are encouraged by the increase in private employment and the labor participation rate. This is a great time for those out of the labor force to take advantage of the open job opportunities that could lead to economic mobility.”

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 7,300 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 101,500 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,753,900—another preliminary peak for the state.

The monthly increase in jobs primarily can be attributed to:

• Private Education & Health Services (+2,200)

• Manufacturing (+2,100)

• Construction (+1,400)

• Financial Activities (+1,300)

Currently, there are 154,713 open job postings throughout the state. The number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits during March was 22,013.

For training opportunities and job postings, visit: www.hoosiertalentnetwork.com or www.nextleveljobs.org.

For high-resolution versions of the following graphics: https://www.in.gov/dwd/news-and-events/media/