Jasper-Advance Care Planning Information Session April 26th

Jasper-Advance Care Planning (ACP) is about having conversations concerning your medical choices and their benefits and risks at the end of life. It is important to state your wishes in case you are not able to make these decisions for yourself at some point in your future. ACP provides an avenue to take and maintain control over the health care decisions that impact their goals, values, and beliefs. When these conversations are held far in advance of the approaching death, there is greater family satisfaction at the time of death and less unnecessary suffering from not knowing what loved ones wanted.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is providing a free information session to help you know how to begin these conversations and how to put desires in writing. You will also hear about the importance of selecting a person to speak for you if you become unable to speak for yourself.

This information session will be offered on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Please contact Marcia Hill at 812-996-8422 or mhill@mhhcc.org to pre-register.