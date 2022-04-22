Matrix Integration Host Tech Fest TECHKNOW

“I.T.” or Information Technology is a challenge for some and fun for others. Matrix Integration based in Jasper is mixing the challenge and fun together today for business decision makers, I.T. idea influencers, and personnel with “TechKNOW”. The day features business sessions, tech sessions, and even a few art sessions.

The agenda for the day features business and strategy executive sessions as well at technical sessions hosted by Matrix Integration’s strategic partners including Hewlett-Packard, Cisco, Enterprise, Aruba, Veeam, and Barracuda discussing the newest I.T. solutions. Businesses and individuals from more than 100 Indiana and Kentucky companies are in Jasper hoping to collaborate, innovate, and learn from each other.

TechKNOW is scheduled from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm for registered participants. TechKNOW hopes to provide businesses from old-school manufacturing to startups, an opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technologies and transform their operations. Indiana is broadly considered a Midwest challenger to Silicon Valley. The tech fest is being held all day at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center and is a highly regarded networking and education event.