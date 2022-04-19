Public Hearing set for Next week about Mid-States Corridor

Planners are inching closer to a new highway in southern Indiana. The Mid-States Corridor project team last week chose what they are calling the ‘Alternative P’ route from I-69 down to the Rockport area. The idea is to build a new, larger highway that can accolade more traffic. The proposed route would skirt around Huntingburg and Jasper. Nothing is final, and there are a lot more decisions to be made. There are a couple of public hearings next week to let people see the plan, and gather feedback from locals who may be impacted.
