Third Duck Farm in Elkhart County tests positive for Bird Flu

Another farm has tested positive for the bird flu in northern Indiana. The state’s Board of Animal Health yesterday said a third duck farm, this one again in Elkhart County, saw a positive test. It marks the ninth farm to see a case of the bird flu. So far, nearly 190 thousand birds in the state have been put down because of the flu. Indiana is also reporting a case of the bird flu found in a bald eagle and two other wild birds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



