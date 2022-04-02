Women’s Wilderness Weekend returns to Patoka Lake

Learn outdoor skills in a relaxed environment at Patoka Lake’s Women’s Wilderness Weekend on April 22-24.

Participants will camp overnight Friday and Saturday nights in the modern electric campground and learn skills such as archery, kayaking, fishing, Dutch oven cooking, wild edibles, wilderness first aid, rifle and trap shooting, operating a boat, self-defense and other topics. All Saturday meals will be provided as will breakfast on Sunday.

The cost for the weekend is $65 per person for the weekend, and registration is required by April 10. Register by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 or emailing interpretive naturalist Dana Reckelhoff at dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov.

Patoka Lake is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN, 47513.