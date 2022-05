Gas prices in Indiana are as high as they’ve ever been. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of regular in the state is four dollars and 32-cents. That’s ten cents higher than yesterday’s average and 28 cents higher than just last week. The average price for a gallon of premium in Indiana is now four-93 a-gallon, the average price for a gallon of diesel is five-37.

