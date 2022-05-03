City of Huntingburg Maintenance Reminders

The City of Huntingburg would like to offer a few property maintenance reminders to residents:

Please keep grass mowed regularly;

Maximum grass height allowed is nine inches;

If grass is blown into the street, inlets, or sidewalks while mowing, grass clippings must be cleaned up when finished;

If you have a storm inlet in the curb in front of your house, please keep it clean and clear of any debris, which will help with flooding; and

If you have an open end of a pipe or any type of stormwater feature in your yard, please keep it clear of debris.

The Limb Yard, located at 1103 E. 1st Street, is currently open every day from 7:00 a.m. – 7: 00 p.m. Accepted yard waste includes: limbs, bush trimmings, grass clippings, etc. Please do not leave empty trash bags behind. Annual limb yard hours are April 1–October 31 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and November 1–March 31 between 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

City-wide limb pick-up takes place on the first and third Monday of every month. Please call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 to place your address on the pick-up list.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.