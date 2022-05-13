Crawford Circuit Judge Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

The judge involved in Indianapolis White Castle shooting back in 2019 is in trouble again. The Indiana State Police yesterday arrested Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell on a domestic battery charge. Troopers say the incident happened back in April. Bell first made headlines when she was part of a shooting at the White Castle in downtown Indianapolis back in 2019. A fight in the parking lot ended with a shooting where two other judges were wounded. She was disciplined by the Indiana Supreme Court for that case and has been suspended because of her new arrest.

