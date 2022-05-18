Friend of Dubois Library Annual Book Sale

Large Books and More Sale

The Friends of the Dubois Library will hold their annual book sale starting Monday, May 23 through Saturday, May 28 during regular library hours. Most of the books are like new. There are kids’ books including board books, picture books, easy readers, chapter books, and non-fiction. For adults, we have all genres including fiction and non-fiction. There are lots of audiobooks, DVDs and CDs. Choose what you want and donate what you can. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Dubois Library who help support our Summer Reading programs and prizes, other programs throughout the year, and our beautiful landscaping. The sale is in the Community Room of the Dubois Branch Library located at 5506 E Main St. Dubois, IN. For more information call the library at 812-678-2548.