Rotary Club of Jasper Announces 2022 ATHENA Award Finalists

Four Dubois County women business and community leaders have been chosen as finalists for the Rotary Club of Jasper’s 2022 ATHENA International Leadership Awards Presentation. This year’s event will take place August 18th, 2022 at the Huntingburg Event Center, where all finalists will be celebrated with one being named the recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award.

The 2022 ATHENA International Award finalists are: Joyce Beck, Rossina Sandoval Monsivais, Mary Leah Siegel and Patricia “Pat” Thyen.

“2022 will mark our ten-year anniversary of celebrating the strong and successful women of Dubois County through the ATHENA Leadership Award,” said Manda Combs, Rotary Club of Jasper President. “These four finalists are a great representation of the innovation, kindness, generosity and tenacity I see in so many women making an impact on our community every day. We are extremely proud to celebrate their amazing accomplishments!”

Joyce Beck has achieved success in her multiple professional endeavors and impacted the lives of so many including her Ferdinand community through countless volunteer hours. Whether it is a neighbor needing help or a tenant needing guidance, Joyce is the person who will step up, figure out what is needed and make sure that it is provided.

Rossina Sandoval Monsivais made an incredibly hard decision to give up her professional practice of psychology to immigrate to the United States. In her current role at Southwest Dubois School Corporation, she is making an impact on the students, their families, school staff and the community to help carry out her vision to “level the field”.

Mary Leah Siegel was raised to seek opportunities for servant leadership and community involvement and to give of her time and talent where it is needed. She has been a mentor to many, establishing a framework for summer internship experiences that is used company-wide at Kimball Electronics. She is seen as someone who makes time for her global team members, and constantly looks for best practices to guide her coworkers collaboratively in the latest marketing tactics.

Patricia “Pat” Thyen has been a staunch supporter of the Arts in Jasper and has provided much guidance, advice and support, both in time and money, to The Next Act, Jasper Community Arts Commission, and Jasper Leads which helped fund the new cultural center. Pat has been described as “egoless” but “a formidable combination of kindness, talent, personality and skill”.

Net funds raised from this event go toward the Rotary Club of Jasper’s Community Grants Program, which provides funds for Dubois County non-profits whose projects match Rotary’s mission. $2,000 is also allocated to donate to the ATHENA recipient’s charity of choice.

In addition to the presentation of the ATHENA Leadership Award, attendees will enjoy a keynote presentation from Pat Koch, founder of the Santa Claus museum, Chief Elf for Santa Claus and a multi-generational inspiration.

“Pat Koch is a southern Indiana institution and an incredible example of a female success story,” said Joyce Fleck, Rotary Club of Jasper President-Elect. “If you’ve never had the opportunity to hear her speak and embrace a glimmer of her wisdom, I highly encourage you to attend this year’s event.”

The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates exemplary leadership and is reflective of a quote by Plato: “What is honored in a country will be cultivated there.” Over 8,000 recipients have been honored globally with the ATHENA Leadership Award since the program’s inception in 1982. Presented to female leaders across professional sectors, the ATHENA Leadership Award’s rich history, international scope and focus on mentorship distinguish it as one of the most prestigious leadership awards one can receive.

The Rotary Club of Jasper would like to thank its current event Platinum Sponsors: German American Bank, Kimball International and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

The ATHENA Awards Banquet is a great opportunity for area businesses and community members to show their support for women leaders in our community. Additional sponsorship levels are available, as well as individual and table ticket sales. Please visit www.jasperrotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Jasper on Facebook for more information.