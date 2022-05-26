Sergeant Dana Miller Promoted to the Rank of First Sergeant

Recently, ISP Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Dana Miller, to the rank of First Sergeant. In her new assignment, F/Sgt Miller will serve as Crime Scene Field Support Region III Supervisor, which includes Bloomington, Jasper, and Evansville Districts.

Miller is a native of Owen County, Indiana, and graduated from Owen Valley High School in 1989. After high school, Miller graduated with a bachelor‘s degree from Indiana University and continued on to earn her master’s degree in criminal justice through Purdue University-Global.

During F/Sgt Miller’s 23-year career, she has served as a road trooper, gaming agent, detective, and crime scene investigator. She has served on several specialty teams including hostage crisis negotiations, critical incident stress management, and methamphetamine clandestine team.

F/Sgt Dana Miller currently resides in Martin County with her husband, Master Trooper Ken Miller, and daughter, Mya Miller.