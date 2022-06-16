Music Returning to Historic 4th Street in Huntingburg

The City of Huntingburg is installing a new sound system on 4th Street. Speakers are being mounted throughout the downtown and music will be streamed from a centralized location that will be overseen by City staff.

“We receive frequent feedback about the music on 4th Street and how much people miss it,” says Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer. “I know firsthand how much it adds to the visitor experience, and I am pleased that we were able to bring this opportunity back to our wonderful downtown to help support our local business owners.”

This project is made possible through a partnership between the City of Huntingburg, Destination Huntingburg, the Dubois County Community Foundation, and the Huntingburg Merchants Association.

For questions or for more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.