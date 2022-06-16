Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project Meeting Held

A meeting was held this week with contractors for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, VS Engineering and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:

The water line installation is proceeding as planned and should be completed by July 4 th , weather and supply availability permitting.

, weather and supply availability permitting. On July 5 th , the crew will set the Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) signage for vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the Northeast Quadrant.

, the crew will set the Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) signage for vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the Northeast Quadrant. Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) maps and parking maps are available on the City of Jasper’s website, JasperIndiana.gov.

2-hour public parking will be available in the parking lot adjacent to City Hall beginning July 5 th .

. Coordination of building façade improvements are being made with the construction crew to ensure safety.

Meetings with contractor representatives will be held bi-weekly with next one scheduled for June 29th.

For specific construction questions, please contact the City of Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.