Indiana’s Gas Use Tax set to Increase in July

Drivers in Indiana will be paying more for gas next month because of record-high gas prices. Indiana’s gasoline use tax is set to increase in July by just over five cents. The use tax changes each month because it is based on the average price for gas in the state. That average was four dollars and 15 cents from mid-May till mid-June. Indiana also charges a second gas tax of about 32 cents a gallon, and there is a federal gas tax of about 18 cents. Those taxes are not changing. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of regular in Indiana is $5.13.

