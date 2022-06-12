Invasion of Privacy Leaves Jasper Man Behind Bars

An Invasion of Privacy leaves a Jasper man behind bars

Friday morning, The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a residence for a report of vandalism that had happened Thursday night.

Upon investigation, they found that 43-Year-Old Travis Voegerl had vandalized the property and sent text messages to an individual who had a protective order against him.

Officers were able to locate Voegerl and booked him into the Dubois County Security Center.

Voegerl is facing charges of Invasion of Privacy (Violation of Protective Order), and Criminal Mischief.