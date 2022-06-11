Jasper Community Arts announces 2022-2023 performance series

Jasper Community Arts unveiled the artists featured as part of its upcoming 2022-2023performance season this week. Twelve performances will be showcased, most occurring at the Jasper ArtsCenter, with a few presented at the historic Astra Theatre. JCA’s 2022-2023 season will run fromSeptember 2022 through April 2023. Patrons who had purchased tickets in previous seasons shouldexpect to receive a season guide in the mail in a couple of weeks.

Jasper Community Arts offers patrons several packages from which to choose. The Grand Packageincludes tickets to all twelve performances and offers the best per ticket price for each performance.

Subscriptions are also available for the Main Stage, Backstage, & Live at the Astra series. Those who hada subscription during the 2021-2022 season will be able to renew their subscription(s) beginning June 6.

New subscriptions may be purchased beginning July 1 and individual tickets may be purchasedbeginning August 1.

Beginning August 1, individual tickets will be available for purchase online at www.jasperarts.org/tickets.

Patrons do not need to buy an entire series to order tickets, but JCA does recommend that youpurchase your tickets in advance due to high demand. New subscriptions and single tickets are filled on

a first come, first served basis, so interested patrons should order those tickets as soon as possible.

Once available, tickets can be purchased in four easy ways:

In Person – Visit Jasper Community Arts at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, 100 3rd Avenue,

Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546

By Mail – Use the order form inside the season guide and mail to the above address

By Phone – Call the box office at (812) 482-3070

Online – Visit www.jasperarts.org/tickets to order individual tickets.

GRAND PACKAGE: $250/adult, $235/senior, $175/student

All twelve performances at the best per ticket price!

MAIN STAGE SERIES: $150/adult, $141/senior, $128/student

Featuring five headlining artists, the Main Stage Series offers a wide selection of world-class artists.

The 2022-2023 Main Stage Series is presented with support from Jim & Pat Thyen.

REDUCED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY in “HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE [a prequel]”

Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

What will young Hamlet grow up To Be? That is the question! A fast, funny, and physical extravaganzafilled with scary ghosts, wee Scots, singing nuns, and a mysterious vassal in the castle, Hamlet andOphelia navigate their parents and their own feelings while putting on a show – what could possibly gowrong?

In the spirit of Shakespeare himself, RSC shows contain some occasional bawdy language and mildinnuendo. Some content may not be appropriate for children under the age of 13.

SARA EVANS

Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Multi-Platinum | Five No. 1 Singles | ACM Winner

Multi-platinum entertainer SARA EVANS is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artistat country radio in nearly the last two decades — her five No. 1 singles include “No Place That Far,”“Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” whichspent 2 weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Sara’s “stunning, country voice”(Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accoladeas well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMTand Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hitchart-topping single, “Born to Fly” from her landmark double-platinum album of the same name.

Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as wellas the gold certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far.

ROCKAPELLA CHRISTMAS

Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

“ROCKAPELLA CHRISTMAS ” is a “must see” event! With their completely original interpretations onthe holidays, Rockapella creates a light-hearted and unforgettable holiday experience filled with musicalholiday cheer. Audiences can expect the classic, Rockapella-fied versions of favorites like “Silver Bells,”“Winter Wonderland,” “The Chipmunk Song,” “Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer,” “Glowworm,”“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” as well as newer Rockapella holiday hits like “WonderfulChristmastime,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “MatundaYa Kwanzaa,” and “Angels We Have Heard On High.”

THE ACTING COMPANY: THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Written by Kirsten Childs

From the Novel by Alexandre Dumas

Directed by Kent Gash

Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

This world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company will draw inspiration from anastonishing secret that Dumas’ father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest ranking Person of Color in aWestern military until our own time. The Three Musketeers will shed new light on this swashbucklingadventure and give a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure,The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.

HITTING NEW HEIGHTS (with Broadway’s Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz)

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The Broadway stars of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” join voices to celebrate Broadway’s hottestcomposers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Featuring songs from Wicked to Hamiltonand beyond, this is truly a tour de-force concert event!