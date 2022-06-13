Violet Mae Shelton, age 90 of English, IN passed away on , 2022, at Memorial Jasper Hospital in Jasper, IN.

She was born on , 1932, to Everett Smith and Vivian (Pavey) Smith in Mifflin, IN.

Violet attended the English Wesleyan Church and enjoyed going to the Eckerty Camp Meeting with her late husband Bill Shelton. She retired from Schmidt Cabinets in English, IN, after retiring Violet started working at Patoka Lake in the housekeeping and at the Camp Store. One of her favorite things to do was mushroom hunting with her sister Loretta. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and going fishing.

Preceding Violet in death are her parents, her husband of 64 years Bill Shelton, and a granddaughter Hadleigh Shelton.

Surviving Violet are her children; Darren (Leigh) Shelton, Geneva (Nick) Leonard, and Pamela (Frank) Pancake, her step-children; Rose (Wayman) Goldman, Tim Shelton, and Lora Reynolds, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren and her sister Loretta Hickox.

The funeral service will be held on , 2022, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home and on from 9:00 am until service time of 11:00 am.

Officiating the funeral service with be Bro. Tilden Jones and Bro. Roger Dillman with burial to follow at Mifflin Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhome.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Violet Shelton.