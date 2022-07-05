Application Open for Grant to Promote College Readiness



The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate (GEAR UP) is accepting grant applications through for the 2022-23 Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day. Bridge to College Days exposes high school juniors and seniors to postsecondary opportunities and assists them in completing the necessary steps for applications, financial aid, and college success.

The Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day is designed to support collaborative efforts focused on the following college and career readiness priorities:

21st Century Scholar Success Program (SSP) completion and maintaining academic eligibility

Parent and family engagement programming

Financial aid and literacy information

Understanding Indiana’s colleges and universities (campus tours, admissions process, departments/services)

Career exploration and preparation activities

“Early exposure to college and career opportunities can make a tremendous impact on a high school student’s decision regarding plans after graduation,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. “Bridge to College Day brings together secondary and postsecondary institutions in collaboration to offer programming with the overall goal of ensuring high school students have the knowledge, support, and tools they need to apply and access a post-graduation pathway that works for them.”

Applicants are eligible to receive up to $10,000 for the program, event, or initiative(s) that are completed. Preference will be given to applications that focus on developing sustainable support for students and families at one or more of the 10 Indiana GEAR UP partner schools.

Funding for the grants is made possible through Indiana GEAR UP. Indiana GEAR UP is led by a collaborative team of staff from Purdue University and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Indiana GEAR UP will follow and provide support to a targeted cohort of students over the course of seven years (2016-23). One of the primary goals of Indiana GEAR UP is to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.