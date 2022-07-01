Area 4th of July Celebrations This Weekend

As we approach this the 4th of July many area towns will be having firework shows and events.

If you are looking for some there is plenty to choose from this 3-day weekend.

Starting on Saturday there are a few firework events going on including the 16th annual Thunder over Patoka Fireworks display at Patoka Lake at 10 pm, the Red, White, & Boom in Grandview event starts at 2 pm and fireworks will be at around 10 pm, and at the Rockport Fairgrounds there will be the Abraham Lincoln Freedom Festival with free bouncy houses for the kids from 2-8 pm, Live music, food, and parade and fireworks on Sunday, July 3rd.

Ohio River Scenic Railway in Tell City will have a fireworks train ride and have tickets available for Saturday, July 2nd, and Sunday, July 3rd.

Sunday will continue the fun with many more celebrations and firework shows that include a fireworks event at Troy Riverfront that includes live music, food, and fireworks at around 9 pm.

West Boggs will have fireworks on Sunday, July 3rd, and will also have events on Saturday that celebrate the 4th of July and West Boggs 50th anniversary.

Dubois County Bombers on Sunday, July 3rd will have Fireworks after the game, fireworks show provided by Meyer fireworks

Holiday World will continue nightly June 18-July 31, and they will have extra special fireworks finales July 3rd & 4th.

Some more events going on Monday will be Otwell Jefferson Township Ruritan 4th of July Celebration which will include food and fireworks after dark, Washington Park will be having a 4th of July celebration on Monday and fireworks around 10 pm.

Monday will also include the fireworks at the Shoals Catfish festival.

So go out and enjoy as many of the events you can and be sure to stay safe and responsible this 4th of July.