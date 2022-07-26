Coffee and Conversation With Mayor Dean Vonderheide Thursday, July 28th

The jasper chamber of commerce will host coffee and conversation with jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide this Thursday, July 28th from 8a-930 at the jasper train depot.
The event is free and open to the public and coffee and snacks will be provided.
