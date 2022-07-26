Indiana’s June 2022 Employment Report

Indiana’s Employment Report

Indiana’s unemployment rate in June stands at 2.4%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in June remains at 3.6%, holding steady from May.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 62.9% in May to 63.1% in June, remaining above the national rate of 62.2%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,378,333 — an increase of 13,632 from the previous month. This is the highest level since .

“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 5,000 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 108,300 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,765,700. Industries that experienced job increases in June included:

Leisure and Hospitality (+6,700);

Financial Activities (+500); and

Manufacturing (+100).

As of , 2022, there were 156,813 open job postings throughout the state. The number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits during June was 14,757.

Individuals looking for work are encouraged to visit NextLevelJobs.org.