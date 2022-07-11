JASPER MAN ARRESTED ON CHILD MOLESTING CHARGES

On July 6, 2022, a Jasper man, Bernard Edgar Simmons, was arrested by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of Child Molesting, each a class A felony.

The charges stem from allegations by two children who attended a home daycare in Jasper operated by Mr. Simmons and his wife. According to the probable cause affidavit submitted by Dubois County Sheriff’s Detective John Anderson, on July 5, 2022, two separate victims came forward to the Sheriff’s Office alleging that Simmons molested them when they previously attended the daycare.

The victims, identified in the affidavit as victim #1 and victim #2, allege that they were molested by Simmons while attending the daycare several years ago when the two victims were in preschool or kindergarten. Both allege that Simmons molested them in a similar manner.

Charges were filed in the Dubois County Circuit Court. Simmons appeared today, July 7, 2022, for his initial hearing in front of Circuit Court Judge, Nathan Verkamp. At the initial hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a $50.000 bail. Simmons’s attorney argued for a $10,000 bail. Judge Verkamp then set bail at $5,000 and scheduled further court proceedings for August 29 at 11:00 a.m.

All charges are merely allegations and all suspects are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.