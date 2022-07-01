New Arena set to Break Ground and Be in Use by 2023 Spencer County 4-H Fair

The 2022 Spencer County 4-H Fair is in the books and was a success. There is a lot to look forward to at next year’s fair already. Additions to the already existing facilities at the Spencer County Youth and Community Center will be added. A new arena is about to break ground and is set to be ready for use in the 2023 Spencer County 4-H Fair. The arena required a near million dollar investment and is set to help facilitate the development of youth that Spencer County 4-H prides itself on. If you would like to contribute to Spencer County 4-H, donations are accepted at 1101 East County Road 800 N in Chrisney, IN 47611. For more information on Spencer County 4-H, check out their Facebook page or visit extension.purdue.edu.

