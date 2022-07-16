Two Charged With Child Neglect In Jasper

Two people are being charged with child neglect following an investigation that happened in Jasper Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the Jasper Police Department responded to a report of a juvenile walking around the southside McDonald’s by himself. Officers determined the juvenile was the child of Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained and conducted for the couple’s residence, and paraphernalia and marijuana were located.

Brasell is being charged with child neglect, and McCormick is being charged with child neglect, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

The Jasper Police Department was assisted by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.