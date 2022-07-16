VU’s Upward Bound program Receives $2.25 million

The Vincennes University TRIO Upward Bound program was recently funded $2.25 million to serve populations of first-generation and income-eligible high school students interested in pursuing a college education.

The program, which serves students at 12 area high schools in southwest Indiana, was awarded the renewal grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It will receive nearly $450,000 annually for a five-year cycle.

The funding will support Upward Bound offerings such as academic advising, financial literacy, assistance with financial aid applications, cultural activities, SAT/ACT preparation, assistance with college applications, career planning, and tutoring programs.

In addition, Upward Bound students have the opportunity to participate in a six-week residential summer program that gives them a chance to experience life on a college campus. These students reside in a college dorm and learn the independence that they’ll need to succeed in college. They take English, math, laboratory science, and foreign language courses to prepare them for the next school year. After morning classes, students participate in enrichment activities. Enrichment classes this summer include Lego Engineering, Financial Planning, Psychology, Film Literature, Interactive Science, and much more.

Upward Bound also offers a variety of enrichment and cultural activities during the academic year.

The summer after high school graduation, Upward Bound students have the opportunity to earn 12 semester hours of college credit at VU if they meet certain requirements.

Tyler Evans of Vincennes, Indiana, is an Upward Bound student who attends Lincoln High School. Prior to starting high school, he says he had “little desire to earn a college degree.”

His post-high school plans are to pursue a career in the medical profession, beginning with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. His goals include obtaining a surgery degree and studying anesthesiology.

To learn more about Upward Bound, explore www.vinu.edu/upward-bound