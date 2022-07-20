The Duck Race was held last week. The duck race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000 –a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean up the Patoka River entryway into Jasper, to ensure the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, to educate folks about the proper planting and pruning of trees, to dedicate and bless a tree each year on Arbor Day that shows good tree care, to assist the Jasper Park Department with the annual tree give-away, and to be a resource for people who might have specific questions regarding city beautification and trees.
GRAND PRIZE
$250 Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree
Donated by the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association
Winner: Debbie Allen State Farm Insurance
SECOND – 6’ Picnic Table
From Krempp Lumber Company
Winner: Melissa Green
THIRD – $100 Cash
From Bob Luegers Buick GMC
Winner: David Wigand
FOURTH – $100 Cash
From Uebelhor& Sons
Winner: Stephanie Terwiske
FIFTH – $50 Gift Card
From Green Thumb Landscaping, Inc.
Winner: Jeryl Luegers
SIXTH – $50 Gift Certificate
From Olinger Diamond Center
Winner: Eric Sargent
Be the first to comment on "Winners of the Patoka 2000 Duck Race"