Winners of the Patoka 2000 Duck Race

July 20, 2022

The Duck Race was held last week. The duck race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000 –a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean up the Patoka River entryway into Jasper, to ensure the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, to educate folks about the proper planting and pruning of trees, to dedicate and bless a tree each year on Arbor Day that shows good tree care, to assist the Jasper Park Department with the annual tree give-away, and to be a resource for people who might have specific questions regarding city beautification and trees.

GRAND PRIZE

$250 Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree

Donated by the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association

Winner: Debbie Allen State Farm Insurance

 

SECOND – 6’ Picnic Table

From Krempp Lumber Company

Winner:  Melissa Green

 

THIRD – $100 Cash

From Bob Luegers Buick GMC

Winner: David Wigand

 

FOURTH – $100 Cash

From Uebelhor& Sons

Winner:  Stephanie Terwiske

 

FIFTH – $50 Gift Card

From Green Thumb Landscaping, Inc.

Winner:  Jeryl Luegers

 

SIXTH – $50 Gift Certificate

From Olinger Diamond Center

Winner: Eric Sargent

