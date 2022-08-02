A 10-year-old girl from Odon Died After Fall at Garden of the Gods

A 10-year-old girl from Odon Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois

Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. During a hike, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. Tom Kupferer.

She was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

The 10-year-old girl was identified as Everly Montgomery.

North Daviess Community Schools made a post on Facebook that states Everly was an incoming 4th grader and her mother is a teacher in the corporation.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 4 at the Odon Christian Church, 658 W Elnora Street in Odon.