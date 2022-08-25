Dubois County Health Department Drive Thru Flu Clincics

Summer is coming to an end, which means flu season is quickly approaching. Although the flu vaccine is already available for those wanting to get an early start, flu vaccination clinics will not start until September to provide optimal protection for the entire flu season.

The Dubois County Health Department will be offering multiple drive-thru flu clinics for individuals 12 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 12 is required to come inside the Health Department to receive their vaccine. The flu vaccine is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private health insurance.

*Dates for Drive-thru Flu Clinics*

Friday, September 9, 2022, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM(HIGH DOSE ONLY 65 AND OLDER)

Friday, September 16, 2022, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM (HIGH DOSE ONLY 65 AND OLDER)

Friday, September 23, 2022, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM (ANYONE 12 AND OLDER)

Friday, September 30, 2022, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM (ANYONE 12 AND OLDER)

This is a safe and effective way to get your family vaccinated against the flu this year without ever leaving your car! We encourage everyone to come to experience the convenience of our drive-thru clinics.

Follow the signs to their drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street. Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side. The best method will be US 231 to Division Rd and then south on Saint Charles St. Please have your ID and Medicare/insurance cards available. A consent form is required for anyone under the age of 18 and not accompanied by a parent.

For anyone 12 and older not able to attend one of our Friday clinics, the drive-thru will also be open Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm for both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

They also offer flu shots for all ages inside the Health Department from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Monday – Friday. (No appointment needed) If you have any questions, feel free to give them a call at 812-481-7056.