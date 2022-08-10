Here Come the Mummies at Lincoln Amphitheatre this Saturday, August 13

Here Come the Mummies will perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre this Saturday, August 13, with special guest Gregatron. Gregatron, a DJ, composer, and arranger from the Evansville area, will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. with the nationally touring Here Come the Mummies to follow at 7:30 p.m. All times are central.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets remain and are $25.95 and can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by calling 812-937-2329.

Here Come the Mummies have been bringing their unique brand of funk music to stages across the country since the year 2000. They have opened for artists as diverse as Cheap Trick and KC and the Sunshine Band and are known for unrelenting live performances.

Tickets for this and all Lincoln Amphitheatre events, including upcoming performances by Kentucky Shine on August 28, “American Rock Roots” performed by members of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra on September 11, and a tribute to the incredible music of The Who on September 24, can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at bit.ly/2022LincolnAmp, or by box office phone at 812-937-2329