Man Pulled from Santa Claus Lake in Critical Condition

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a water-related incident that resulted in a Clarksville man suffering life-threatening injuries.

Yesterday at approximately 3 p.m., officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call regarding a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach. Upon arrival, officers entered the water and started searching the last known location of the man.

Officers found the man and removed him from the water. Life-saving efforts including CPR were performed before the man was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper. He was later flown to Louisville for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation, and the identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.

Responding agencies included Santa Claus PD, Santa Claus Fire Department, Spencer County EMS, Indiana State Police, and Indiana Conservation Officers.