Mary A. Wininger, age 84 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2022 at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Kentucky on November 20, 1937 to William and Minnie (Schujahn) Elkington. She married William Leo Wininger. He preceded her in death on April 29, 1989.

Mary worked for several wood furniture companies in Dubois County.

She attended United Pentecostal Church in Jasper, and was a member of the Jasper Women of the Moose Lodge #1175.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and traveling.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Wininger of Jasper, and Deborah Sue Wininger, and four grandchildren, Daniel Opel, Derek Beckman, Desirae Beckman and Sue Lynn Foll.

Preceding her in death was her husband.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.