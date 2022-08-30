Hikers can design and decorate their own walking stick at Patoka Lake’s walking stick workshop on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at its Nature Center. The cost for this program is $5 per stick, and all supplies will be provided.

After the workshop, there will be a short, guided hike to discuss Patoka Lake history at 10:30 a.m.

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles are required for the Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area, located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.