Prosecutor Seeking Death Penalty in Shooting of Elwood Police Officer

The murder of an Elwood police officer could soon be a death penalty case. The top prosecutor in Anderson yesterday asked for an additional 50 thousand dollars to seek the death penalty for Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s death. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has not made a formal decision on the death penalty. The man accused of killing Officer Shahnavaz has a lengthy criminal history, including an arrest for shooting at the police in the past.

